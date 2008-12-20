The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

NYT: What Xbox Wants To Be When It Grows Up

The New York Times interviewed Microsoft's Shane Kim about what the company has in store for the Xbox 360 beyond just a gaming platform.

In the interview, Kim said that while the recent addition of the Netflix streaming service was a major partnership to broadening the 360's capabilities, it's merely "scratching the surface" for what they want to do down the road.

"The work we are doing now is trying to understand what is of interest to the broader set of customers beyond the traditional game audience that would take advantage of the interactive platform we have," he said.

Kim didn't get into specifics, but suggested some ideas we could see, such as a music service or the ability to chat with your friends while watching sports clips, for example. (um, yay?)

But don't go thinking this means they'll be adding an Internet browser anytime soon.

Kim said there are "no plans" to release a browser, saying they'll likely focus on doing specific partnerships with websites like Youtube and Hulu and find ways to integrate the 360 that way. Their fear is that if they open up the console too much, the consumer's focus might shift away from what they want the most: Gamers plopping down $60+ on a video game.

"We don't want to become just a carriage provider," he said. "That would tend to commoditize what we do."

What Xbox Wants to Be When It Grows Up (New York Times)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles