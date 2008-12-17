Oddworld Comes To GoG

DRM-free classic gaming digital download store Good Old Games adds yet another star to their stellar lineup with the addition of the beloved Oddworld Inhabitants series.

The first fruit of the partnership between GoG.com and Oddworld Inhabitants is the game that kicked off the strange new world, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, which follows the plight of lovable Mudokon Abe as he tries to rescue his friends from the slaughterhouse that is RuptureFarms.

"We are happy to add the Oddworld series to the GOG.com catalogue. It's a great chance for anyone who's already played the games to remember why they were so much fun, and also to introduce Abe and his fellow Mudokons to a new generation of gamers," said Larry Shapiro, President of Oddworld Inhabitants. "We believe that digital distribution is the future of gaming for both developers and gamers, making GOG.com an ideal fit for Oddworld."

Abe's Oddysee is now available for US$9.99 from the website, and comes with a bonus MP3 soundtrack and map to sweeten the deal. Yum.

Oddworld Inhabitants to Inhabit GOG.com

Gaming Visionaries Bring Visionary Games to the DRM-Free Classic Games Site

Warsaw, Poland - December 16, 2008. Today GOG.com (http://www.gog.com), the home of digitally distributed, DRM-free PC classics, and Oddworld Inhabitants announced that the world's most famous Mudokon, Abe, will soon be sneaking his way into the GOG.com's games catalogue. In order to meet rising demand for games with epic storytelling, top-notch production values and emotionally engaging characters, the ever-so-awesome Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee and Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus will be made available at GOG.com... as always, 100% DRM-free, compatible with modern operating systems, stuffed with bonus materials and sold for just a few Spooce... errr... dollars.

"Oddworld Inhabitants created an unbelievable world and fascinating characters that remind us about the pure joys of gaming. It's amazing how the game holds up to today's games and we're not surprised that many consider these some of the best platform games of all time," said Adam Oldakowski, Managing Director of GOG.com. "That's why we're beside ourselves with joy to add these games from the Oddworld universe to the ever-growing catalogue at Good Old Games."

The Oddworld games will begin to appear in the GOG.com games catalogue with the release of Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (http://www.gog.com/en/gamecard/oddworld_abes_oddysee) on December 16... oh, that's today, isn't it? Uhh... well... Okay, we're ready? Good news! Check out GOG.com as soon as you can. Stay tuned for the announcements of additional publishers and new site features in the coming weeks.

