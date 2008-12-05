Official Lumines Game Hits LittleBigPlanet [Update]

You've seen enough "game within a game" things for LittleBigPlanet to make you ill. Gradius, Tetris, whatever, it's been done. But you haven't seen Lumines, especially one that comes from Q Entertainment.

Yes, Q, the creators of the original, have teamed up with Media Molecule and Sony to launch an official version of Lumines within LittleBigPlanet. It's due sometime this "winter".

UPDATE - Lost! In! Translation! Turns out this is just a LittleBigPlanet skin for the upcoming Lumines Supernova. Still cool, just not as cool. Sorry for the confusion!



