Censor Watch

We like to keep an eye on what games are being classified by our censors at the Office of Film & Literature Classification Classification Board. Sometimes you'll see games on there that haven't been announced; sometimes you'll see games get banned refused classification. So every week we're going to run down the latest batch of games to find themselves trembling under the Board's banhammer, waiting nervously for it to fall or let them pass. Here's what the Classification Board were scrutinising last week:

House of the Dead: Overkill (SEGA) - MA15+

Yosumin! (Square-Enix/Ubisoft) - G

Tom Clancy's HAWX (Ubisoft) - PG

Lost in Blue: Shipwrecked (Atari/Konami) - G

Project Freedom (Atari/City Interactive) - PG

Terrorist Takedown: War in Colombia (Atari/City Interactive) - M

Tank Combat (Atari/City Interactive) - M

Jet Storm: Modern Dogfights (Atari/City Interactive) - M

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time (Ubisoft/Square-Enix) - PG

Halo Wars (Microsoft) - PG

Onechanbara: Bikini Zombie Slayers (AFA Interactive/D3) - MA15+

Wheelman (Red Ant/Midway) - M

Persona 4 (Ubisoft/Atlus) - M

World of Goo (Nintendo) - G

Empire: Total War (SEGA) - M

Job Island (Red Ant/Konami) - G

Bob the Builder: Festival of Fun (Red Ant/Blast) - G

Dance Party Club Hits (Broadsword) - G

Killzone 2 (Sony) - MA15+

Onslaught (Hudson Soft) - PG

Things to note: Halo Wars isn't as violent as you might expect. Killzone 2 isn't so violent as to be banned. And what the hell is Dance Party Club Hits?