'Oh Snaps!' Soulja Boy Getting His Own Game

Who said bragging on the internet never got you anywhere? Rapper Soulja Boy has revealed that his challenge to Xbox 360 owners led directly to the creation of a Soulja Boy video game.

After being lauded for his erudite review of Braid, the young rapper went on to issue a blanket challenge to all Xbox 360 owners in October, challenging them to take him on in Halo 3, Call of Duty 4, GTA 4 or Gears of War. The rest, as they say, is now history. From an interview on Complex.com:

Soulja Boy video game is coming for Xbox 360 in 2009. After I put the Xbox 360 challenge up on the Internet, it was over all these video game sites. And a couple video game companies hit me up on my email because I put the email on there too. And hit me up like, "Blah, blah, blah, blah." So I was like, "Oh snaps!" So I forwarded to my management, and they forwarded to my label. And now we're doing the video game.

No word on what video game company is working on the title, but I'm sure their PR department is pissing themselves right about now.

Soulja Boy Talks Sneakers, 'Arab Money' & Video Games [Complex.com]