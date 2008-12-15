The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

One Couple's Dual-Wield Shotgun Wedding

A Florida couple has planned a Halo-themed wedding, and they're trying to keep it on the sly from her traditional-minded parents. But the officiant decked out in Spartan armour will definitely be a giveaway.

MTV Multiplayer's (and Kotaku BFF) Stephen Totilo tells the touching story of Desirai Labrada, 29 (gamertag SickNDeHead) and John Henry, 26, (PsychoVandal), who met and fell in love playing Halo.
How strong is their bond? Desirai took Dramamine to make it through campaign mode with John, without barfing from motion sickness. And then she moved from New York to Florida to be with him. Totilo treats their story with sensitivity and dignity — probably because he had some game themes in his own wedding.

When John's inevitable proposal and Desirai's acceptance came, it was certain one would have the idea to theme out the wedding Halo style. In this case, it's all Desirai's scheming. They're doing it as tastefully and subtly as possible — no, she will not dress as Cortana. In fact, they're not explaining many of the details. The wedding processional will be the Halo 3 menu music, and Desirai's dress will sport her Halo emblem, but they're expecting few will notice. John's family, whom he describes as "along the redneck side," might wonder what that robot dude is doing where the preacher should be standing, but they'll figure it out eventually.

The wedding is Jan. 17. Desirai and John have set up a Web site where you can read more about them.

Halo Wedding Planned By Two Video Game Fans [MTV, with photo, thanks to darktiki for the tip]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles