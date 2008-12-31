One More Bonus Round Before 2009

What? One more Bonus Round plug?! You betcha! The fifth and final (and I mean it this time) segment features me, Giant Bomb's Ryan Davis and Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter talking about our consoles of the year, the PlayStation 3 in 2009 and maybe one more other item of interest that escapes me right now. See you next year, Geoff Keighley!
