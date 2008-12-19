The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Online Shoppers, You Are In The Minority

Research firm Frank N. Magid Associates looked into you, the gaming public's buying habits. Looked at how you bought your games, where you bought them. The results? You buy them in stores.

Of the survey group (who must have purchased at least one game over the past 12 months), only 9% had purchased a boxed copy of a game from an online retailer. That's not many. As for digital purchases, those were even lower, with only 6% (with most of those being between the ages 18-24) having bought a game off a service like XBLA or the PSN.

Everyone else did it the old fashioned way, and bought it in a store. With money and cash registers and everything.

Digital Distribution Accounts for Just 6% of Game Sales - Magid [GameDaily]

Comments

  • Armagon Guest

    Gotta love how they haven't looked at all at the PC market. O_o
    With the limited hard drive capacities of the consoles I prefer to have hard copies of games, but for PC if I can get a game cheaper on Steam I'll gladly buy it.

    0
  • Armagon Guest

    Also, I'd like to point out the simple fact that most consoles have regional-locks on their games so there's little reason to order hard copies online, especially given the exchange rate. Up until this recession business, I ordered most of my hard-copy PC games from Play-Asia (as PC games are region-free, duh).

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles