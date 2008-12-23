Only Now Do Wii Retail Prices Match Wii Resale Prices

The Wii launched in November 2006. Long time ago. Yet for that whole time, it's been super-popular, meaning that resale prices have been super-expensive. Or, they were. They aren't any more.

Some tidy research undertaken by the kids at Gamasutra has revealed that, for the first time since the Wii's launch, resale prices are now down to the machine's retail price. Which is still unnatural - after all, resale prices should be cheaper - but also a damn sight cheaper than the consoles were going for last Christmas, when they peaked at a crazy US$470.

