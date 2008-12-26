Order Food Through Your Nintendo Wii

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Not familiar with the telephone? Don't like talking aloud? Or to other people? Your Nintendo Wii is here to help. Starting next Spring, the "Food Delivery Channel" kicks off in Japan.

The new channel will utilise the Demae-can.com online food ordering service. Wii owners will be able to order pizza, sushi, Chinese food, Japanese food, Western food, curry, etc. When you select one of those choices, a music selection that matches the food's mood will play on the Channel.

If you do not know what you want to eat, there is a roulette mode that picks your meal at random. The quickest that your order will arrive is 30 minutes. De-licious.

Wiiリモコンで出前をとる—-2009年春に「出前チャンネル」スタート [IT Media]

