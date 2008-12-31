Orlando Sentinel: Blu-Ray is a Needless Expense

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Orlando Sentinel took at look at the now years-old tech of Blu-ray players, trying to determine whether it's worth investing in a new player. Their conclusion: Yes and no.

The article's author seems to think that the Blu-ray could eventually come into its own if you are able to use it for more than just playing Blu-ray movies. That means added functions, or a Playstation 3.

The movie critic for the paper is not as optimistic when he compared a Blu-ray player to his DVD player:

"The blacks were superb, the colours clear and precise, the striations of the canyon walls in the desert locations of Apes were brilliant," Roger Moore said. "But the ugly truth of the matter is that once you've got the 1080 HDTV, once you've bought a DVD player with HDMI cable connections, Blu-ray is superfluous. The features are fancier, but the picture? No improvement. Investing in a player (unless you already have a Blu-ray-ready PlayStation) is a needless expense. Downloads are the future, not discs in a cute blue box."

Is Blu-ray a tech destined to be out maneuvered by digital movies and downloadable content or are we just witnesses the bitterness of former HD-DVD supporters? Only time will tell.

Should you buy Blu-ray?

  • wballz @Matt

    Downloadable HD movies may be feasible in the US. But here in Oz I don't see it really taking over the Blu Ray market, here's hoping there are enough markets like ours to keep Blu Ray alive.

    Also downloadable movies still have a long way to go, with DRM and other hassles. I know i'd rather buy a CD at a shop rather than iTunes so somehow downloadable movies need to jump that hurdle too.

  • Tony_user Guest

    God people like that piss me off. Blu Ray IS better than an upscaled DVD, OBVIOUSLY. He's probably one of those people who couldn't afford a DVD player back when they first came out and said they look the same as a VHS. It's like saying a set of little Logitech speakers is going to hold up to a 5,000 dollar 7:1 surround system, it's just not true.

  • Brendan Ragan Guest

    He must have some crazy-good kinda upscaling happening to make a DVD look like a blu-ray... Wonder if he's using some kind of blu ray player to play his DVDs?

  • poo Guest

    "No improvement"??? Is he fucking blind, deaf and without a working brain?!?!?! This guy is a moron. The quality is clearly better than even the best upsampled DVD in terms of both picture quality and sound quality (sound seems to be irrelevant to this master blu-ray assasin...)

    Time won't tell FFS! Sticking a blu-ray in a PS3 and using your eyes and ears will tell!

    What the hell is wrong with people anyway - it's not a debate or discussion point - it's fucking better quality!

