IGN AU Crowns Its Console Of The Year

Our friends over at IGN AU continue their fanboy-baiting objective analysis of the software performance of the three current-gen consoles. So far, they've assessed the exclusives, specific genres, and the download services, which saw the PS3 scoop two categories to the 360's one. But today it's the big one... the Best Overall Console for 2008. Let's find out who won...

After wading through three billion graphs, all showing the same data presented in slightly different ways, we finally reached the conclusion mere seconds before our brain melted. And so for those still playing along at home, the winner is... the PlayStation 3, by virtue of having slightly more higher-scoring (as reviewed by IGN) games over the course of the year than the Xbox 360. In what comes as no great surprise, considering the IGN audience, the family-friendly Wii trailed well behind in third place.