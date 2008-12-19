Outrun Brings Its Magical Sound Shower To XBLA, PSN

Great, unexpected news, Sega (and good times) fans: Outrun returns. And it's not the retro OutRun, nor the wonderful Sumo Digital arcade port from a few years back. It's something in between.

Called OutRun Online Arcade, Sumo are on development duties, with the game due to hit both Xbox Live Arcade and the PlayStation Network in "early 2009". The game brings the handling and sexy minigames of the 2003 version to the courses of the original, with a dash of HD thrown in for good measure.

No mention of price just yet, but it'll support up to six players online.