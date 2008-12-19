The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Outrun Brings Its Magical Sound Shower To XBLA, PSN

Great, unexpected news, Sega (and good times) fans: Outrun returns. And it's not the retro OutRun, nor the wonderful Sumo Digital arcade port from a few years back. It's something in between.

Called OutRun Online Arcade, Sumo are on development duties, with the game due to hit both Xbox Live Arcade and the PlayStation Network in "early 2009". The game brings the handling and sexy minigames of the 2003 version to the courses of the original, with a dash of HD thrown in for good measure.

No mention of price just yet, but it'll support up to six players online.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles