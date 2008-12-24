Outrun To Splash Wave Your 360/PS3 In January

When Sega said the new Outrun was due for release in "early 2009", they weren't kidding around, as posters thrown up at the Asia Games Show last week tell us it'll be out in January.

Spencer from Siliconera snapped the above pic, and while it doesn't actually show the date clearly (it's the fuzzy bit of text next to the Sega logo), we'll take his word for it. January being only a week away and all, that means the longest you'll be waiting for 2009's driftiest arcade racer is five weeks!

Outrun Online Arcade Zooms Into January [Siliconera]