The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Pa. Task Force Discourages Video Game Legislation

After a year of study, Pennsylvania's Task Force on Violent Interactive Video Games has strongly recommended that the state legislature there not enact any laws restricting or regulating games based on their content.

The task force, which began meeting in November 2007 and took testimony from household names on this subject, discourages any laws "similar to those that have been invalidated by the federal courts." Instead, it recommends the legislature fund a program to educate consumers about video game issues, and additional research into the effects games have on young people.

Representatives from the Entertainment Software Association, Motion Picture Association of America, and Recording Industry Association of America testified or participated in the group's work. Others included the Entertainment Software Ratings Board's Patricia Vance; Cheryl Olson and Lawrence Kutner, who wrote "Grand Theft Childhood,"; and social scientist Dr. Patrick Markey of Villanova University.

"Although there were disagreements at times, I think the members of the task force worked together extremely well and came to a fairly 'common sense' conclusion," Markey said,

GamePolitics reported this news yesterday; it has a link to the task force's full 69-page report.

Pennsylvania Task Force Says No to Video Game Legislation [GamePolitics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles