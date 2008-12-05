PAL PlayStation Store Update

Chalk this one up as a rare victory, Europe: your PSN update for the week is better, I think, than the American one. Sure, there's no Conflict demo (yawn), and yes, the Devil May Cry 4 demo is a week late (zzzzz), but that's made up for by the inclusion of three PS1 games. Motorhead is, well, it's something, Theme Hospital should make a few people happy (despite the PS version's awful control scheme), but it's the classic Fade To Black (well, I liked it) that should put a smile on everyone's face. Especially when you consider that it (and the other two) are then naturally available for the PC/PSP store as well.