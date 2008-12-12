PAL PlayStation Store Update

No Home for me this week, as it's still not working. That's bad enough news as it is, but it's worse when there's nothing else on the PSN to keep me busy for the day.
Puzzle Quest? Played it to death already (but if you haven't please, get it). LittleBigPlanet costumes? No, thanks (though the Street Fighter ones are by far the most adorable). Full downloadable versions of Tiger Woods and NBA for the PSP? Well...I...can't think of anything bad to say about that, actually. Portable Tiger Woods sounds pretty great.
PS3 Store
Games
Jet Rider 2, £3.99/€4.99
Puzzle Quest : Challenge of the Warlords, £15.99/€19.99
Astro Tripper, £3.19/€3.99
Packs
LittleBigPlanet Santa Boots & Coat, FREE
Tom Clancy's End War Escalation Expansion Pack, £7.99/€9.99
LittleBigPlanet™ Street Fighter costumes, £4.79/€5.99
LittleBigPlanet™ Ryu costume, £1.59/€1.99
LittleBigPlanet™ Chun Li costume, £1.59/€1.99
LittleBigPlanet™ Zangief Costume, £1.59/€1.99
LittleBigPlanet™ Guille character, £1.59/€1.99
Rock Band - ELECTRONIC ARTS LTD
BATHWATER - £0.99/€1.49
DON'TSPEAK - £0.99/€1.49
EX-GIRLFRIEND - £0.99/€1.49
EXCUSE ME MR - £0.99/€1.49
HELLA GOOD - £0.99/€1.49
HEY BABY - £0.99/€1.49
IT'S MY LIFE - £0.99/€1.49
JUST A GIRL - £0.99/€1.49
RUNNING - £0.99/€1.49
SIMPLE KIND OF LIFE - £0.99/€1.49
SPIDERWEBS - £0.99/€1.49
SUNDAY MORNING - £0.99/€1.49
UNDERNEATH IT ALL - £0.99/€1.49
THE SINGLES 1992-2003 (ALBUM) - £9.99/€14.99
Guitar Hero World Tour
'NEGATIVE CREEP' BY NIRVANA - £1.59/€1.99
'SLIVER' BY NIRVANA - £1.59/€1.99
'YOU KNOW YOUR RIGHT' BY NIRVANA - £1.59/€1.99
'EUROPEAN TRACK PACK' - £4.39/€5.49
'DIS MOI' BY BBBRUNES - £1.59/€1.99
'MAMA MAE' BY NEGRITA - £1.59/€1.99
'NIRVANA TRACK PACK' - £4.39/€5.49
'54 74 90 2010′ BY SPORTFREUNDE STILLER - £1.59/€1.99
Trailers
Crash Commando trailer - FREE
PRINCE OF PERSIA DEVELOPER'S DIARY #1 - FREE
PRINCE OF PERSIA TGS TRAILER - FREE
PRINCE OF PERSIA THEATRICAL TRAILER - FREE
SOLDNER-X: HIMMELSSTURMER TRAILER - FREE
Wallpapers
GTI CLUB+ - FREE
ENDWAR AMERICAN WALLPAPER - FREE
ENDWAR EUROPEAN WALLPAPER - FREE
ENDWAR RUSSIAN WALLPAPER - FREE
PSP content available to download via PS3 Store
Game
Brain challenge PSP - £7.99/€9.99
NBA Live 09 - £29.99/€39.99
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09 - £31.99/€39.99
PSP Store
Game
Jet Rider 2 - £3.99/€4.99
Media Manager Store
Brain Challenge
Where the hell is Street Fighter? This is ridiculous, its been available on 360 for like two weeks now!
PAL PSN has dropped the ball big time. Anyone with both consoles would have bought it already - despite the controls being better on PS3 for 2D fighters.