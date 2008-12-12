The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

PAL PlayStation Store Update

No Home for me this week, as it's still not working. That's bad enough news as it is, but it's worse when there's nothing else on the PSN to keep me busy for the day.

Puzzle Quest? Played it to death already (but if you haven't please, get it). LittleBigPlanet costumes? No, thanks (though the Street Fighter ones are by far the most adorable). Full downloadable versions of Tiger Woods and NBA for the PSP? Well...I...can't think of anything bad to say about that, actually. Portable Tiger Woods sounds pretty great.

PS3 Store

Games
Jet Rider 2, £3.99/€4.99
Puzzle Quest : Challenge of the Warlords, £15.99/€19.99
Astro Tripper, £3.19/€3.99

Packs
LittleBigPlanet Santa Boots & Coat, FREE
Tom Clancy's End War Escalation Expansion Pack, £7.99/€9.99
LittleBigPlanet™ Street Fighter costumes, £4.79/€5.99
LittleBigPlanet™ Ryu costume, £1.59/€1.99
LittleBigPlanet™ Chun Li costume, £1.59/€1.99
LittleBigPlanet™ Zangief Costume, £1.59/€1.99
LittleBigPlanet™ Guille character, £1.59/€1.99

Rock Band - ELECTRONIC ARTS LTD
BATHWATER - £0.99/€1.49
DON'TSPEAK - £0.99/€1.49
EX-GIRLFRIEND - £0.99/€1.49
EXCUSE ME MR - £0.99/€1.49
HELLA GOOD - £0.99/€1.49
HEY BABY - £0.99/€1.49
IT'S MY LIFE - £0.99/€1.49
JUST A GIRL - £0.99/€1.49
RUNNING - £0.99/€1.49
SIMPLE KIND OF LIFE - £0.99/€1.49
SPIDERWEBS - £0.99/€1.49
SUNDAY MORNING - £0.99/€1.49
UNDERNEATH IT ALL - £0.99/€1.49
THE SINGLES 1992-2003 (ALBUM) - £9.99/€14.99

Guitar Hero World Tour
'NEGATIVE CREEP' BY NIRVANA - £1.59/€1.99
'SLIVER' BY NIRVANA - £1.59/€1.99
'YOU KNOW YOUR RIGHT' BY NIRVANA - £1.59/€1.99
'EUROPEAN TRACK PACK' - £4.39/€5.49
'DIS MOI' BY BBBRUNES - £1.59/€1.99
'MAMA MAE' BY NEGRITA - £1.59/€1.99
'NIRVANA TRACK PACK' - £4.39/€5.49
'54 74 90 2010′ BY SPORTFREUNDE STILLER - £1.59/€1.99

Trailers
Crash Commando trailer - FREE
PRINCE OF PERSIA DEVELOPER'S DIARY #1 - FREE
PRINCE OF PERSIA TGS TRAILER - FREE
PRINCE OF PERSIA THEATRICAL TRAILER - FREE
SOLDNER-X: HIMMELSSTURMER TRAILER - FREE

Wallpapers
GTI CLUB+ - FREE
ENDWAR AMERICAN WALLPAPER - FREE
ENDWAR EUROPEAN WALLPAPER - FREE
ENDWAR RUSSIAN WALLPAPER - FREE

PSP content available to download via PS3 Store

Game
Brain challenge PSP - £7.99/€9.99
NBA Live 09 - £29.99/€39.99
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09 - £31.99/€39.99

PSP Store

Game
Jet Rider 2 - £3.99/€4.99
Brain challenge PSP - £7.99/€9.99
NBA Live 09 - £29.99/€39.99
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09 - £31.99/€39.99

Media Manager Store

Brain Challenge

PSN Update! [Three Speech]

Comments

  • Annoyed Guest

    Where the hell is Street Fighter? This is ridiculous, its been available on 360 for like two weeks now!

    PAL PSN has dropped the ball big time. Anyone with both consoles would have bought it already - despite the controls being better on PS3 for 2D fighters.

    0
  • Mitch Guest

    Alas, still no Street Fighter 2 HD. *Sob* Tried @Home last night, managed to log on but could customise character without it crashing. Fun times Sony!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles