PAL PlayStation Store Update: WipeOut Unleashed

Just because it's Christmas doesn't mean the PlayStation Store goes quiet, and while this week's PAL store update will probably be remembered most for the appearance of the MGS LBP stuff, there's plenty more on offer.
Like three demos. One is for Sonic Unleashed. Hah. The other two may be of more interest, however: one is for Metal Gear Online, as Konami tries to bleed both it and MGS4 dry, and the other is WipeOut HD demo. Or, as I'll put it, the best damn free thing you'll get off the PSN all year.
PS3 Store
Games
Savage Moon, £6.29/€7.99
Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom, £7.99/€9.99
Demo
SONIC UNLEASHED - DEMO, FREE
WipEout HD Trial, FREE
METAL GEAR ONLINE DEMO, FREE
Packs
National Geographic Undersea Quiz, £6.29/€7.99
Shaun White Snowboarding The Glamour Pack, £3.99/€4.99
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - JEDI TEMPLE MISSION PACK, €7.99
Guitar Hero World Tour
Use Me, £1.59/€1.99
Because of You Single, £1.59/€1.99
Light It Up Single, £1.59/€1.99
Hard Rock Track Pack, £4.39/€5.49
Rock Band
FOO FIGHTERS PACK 01, £2.49/€3.99
HOLIDAY PACK 01, £1.69/€2.29
BLUE CHRISTMAS, £0.59/€0.79
CHRISTMAS IS THE TIME (TO SAY I LOVE YOU), £0.59/€0.79
DOA, £0.99/€1.49
HANUKKAH BLESSINGS, £0.59/€0.79
THIS IS A CALL, £0.99/€1.49
TIMES LIKE THESE, £0.99/€1.49
Everybody's Golf™: World Tour
Mainichi Issho Lobby Character Headwear, FREE
Extra Character - Toro, FREE
LittleBigPlanet
LittleBigPlanet MGS Costume, £4.79/€5.99
LittleBigPlanet MGS Level, £4.79/€5.99
LittleBigPlanet MGS Meryl Silverburgh, £1.59/€1.99
LittleBigPlanet MGS Old Snake, £1.59/€1.99
LittleBigPlanet MGS Raiden, £1.59/€1.99
LittleBigPlanet MGS Screaming Mantis, £1.59/€1.99
Video
MIRROR'S EDGE LAUNCH TRAILER, FREE
Mirror's Edge DLC TRAILER, FREE
MotorStorm® Pacific Rift Water Trailer, FREE
Themes
Resistance 2 Themes - SRPA Theme, FREE
Resistance 2 Themes - Americana Theme, FREE
Resistance 2 Themes - Man vs Chimera Theme, FREE
PSP content available to download via PS3 Store
Game
Pipe Mania, £9.99/€12.99
DEAD HEAD FRED, £15.99/€19.99
Guilty Gear Judgement, £9.99/€12.99
Off Road, £9.99/€12.99
Wallpapers
LocoRoco 2 Retro Notes wallpaper, FREE
LocoRoco 2 Retro Circles wallpaper, FREE
LocoRoco 2 Retro Planet wallpaper, FREE
LocoRoco 2 Retro Squares wallpaper, FREE
PSP Store/Media Manager Store
Game
Video
STAR OCEAN: FIRST DEPARTURE - TRAILER, FREE
Wallpapers
In-Game
WipEout HD in-game upgrade for the store trial, £11.99/€14.99
Christmas PSN Update [Three Speech]
