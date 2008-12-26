PAL PlayStation Store Update: WipeOut Unleashed

Just because it's Christmas doesn't mean the PlayStation Store goes quiet, and while this week's PAL store update will probably be remembered most for the appearance of the MGS LBP stuff, there's plenty more on offer.

Like three demos. One is for Sonic Unleashed. Hah. The other two may be of more interest, however: one is for Metal Gear Online, as Konami tries to bleed both it and MGS4 dry, and the other is WipeOut HD demo. Or, as I'll put it, the best damn free thing you'll get off the PSN all year.

PS3 Store Games

Savage Moon, £6.29/€7.99

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom, £7.99/€9.99 Demo

SONIC UNLEASHED - DEMO, FREE

WipEout HD Trial, FREE

METAL GEAR ONLINE DEMO, FREE Packs

National Geographic Undersea Quiz, £6.29/€7.99

Shaun White Snowboarding The Glamour Pack, £3.99/€4.99

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - JEDI TEMPLE MISSION PACK, €7.99 Guitar Hero World Tour

Use Me, £1.59/€1.99

Because of You Single, £1.59/€1.99

Light It Up Single, £1.59/€1.99

Hard Rock Track Pack, £4.39/€5.49 Rock Band

FOO FIGHTERS PACK 01, £2.49/€3.99

HOLIDAY PACK 01, £1.69/€2.29

BLUE CHRISTMAS, £0.59/€0.79

CHRISTMAS IS THE TIME (TO SAY I LOVE YOU), £0.59/€0.79

DOA, £0.99/€1.49

HANUKKAH BLESSINGS, £0.59/€0.79

THIS IS A CALL, £0.99/€1.49

TIMES LIKE THESE, £0.99/€1.49 Everybody's Golf™: World Tour

Mainichi Issho Lobby Character Headwear, FREE

Extra Character - Toro, FREE LittleBigPlanet

LittleBigPlanet MGS Costume, £4.79/€5.99

LittleBigPlanet MGS Level, £4.79/€5.99

LittleBigPlanet MGS Meryl Silverburgh, £1.59/€1.99

LittleBigPlanet MGS Old Snake, £1.59/€1.99

LittleBigPlanet MGS Raiden, £1.59/€1.99

LittleBigPlanet MGS Screaming Mantis, £1.59/€1.99 Video

MIRROR'S EDGE LAUNCH TRAILER, FREE

Mirror's Edge DLC TRAILER, FREE

MotorStorm® Pacific Rift Water Trailer, FREE Themes

Resistance 2 Themes - SRPA Theme, FREE

Resistance 2 Themes - Americana Theme, FREE

Resistance 2 Themes - Man vs Chimera Theme, FREE PSP content available to download via PS3 Store Game

Pipe Mania, £9.99/€12.99 DEAD HEAD FRED, £15.99/€19.99

Guilty Gear Judgement, £9.99/€12.99

Off Road, £9.99/€12.99 Wallpapers

LocoRoco 2 Retro Notes wallpaper, FREE

LocoRoco 2 Retro Circles wallpaper, FREE

LocoRoco 2 Retro Planet wallpaper, FREE

LocoRoco 2 Retro Squares wallpaper, FREE PSP Store/Media Manager Store Game

DEAD HEAD FRED, £15.99/€19.99

Guilty Gear Judgement ,£9.99/€12.99

Off Road, £9.99/€12.99

Pipe Mania, £9.99/€12.99 Video

STAR OCEAN: FIRST DEPARTURE - TRAILER, FREE Wallpapers

LocoRoco 2 Retro Notes wallpaper, FREE

LocoRoco 2 Retro Circles wallpaper, FREE

LocoRoco 2 Retro Planet wallpaper, FREE

LocoRoco 2 Retro Squares wallpaper, FREE In-Game

WipEout HD in-game upgrade for the store trial, £11.99/€14.99

