Passage Makes Journey To iPhone

Jason Rohrer's lovely and, for some, heartbreaking game Passage has found another home: the iPhone. If you've already played the Windows, Mac or Linux version you now have an on-the-go option.
At just ninety-nine US cents, the iPhone version of Passage is wisely priced, considering there is but a few minutes worth of "gameplay" here. But you can always help others experience one of the better, more intelligent timewasters of the past year.
If you don't feel like paying, you have other options.
