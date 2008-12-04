Pata Pata Plushies

Still waiting on those LocoRoco plushies, Sony. But hey, in the meantime, these will just have to do. By Medicom, these Patapon plushies will be out soon, and will set you back around $US40.

That's $US40 for one of them. So, yes, not cheap. And as with many of these kind of things, they're Japan-only, so if you want one, go cosy up to your local importer of all thing Japanese and knick-knackey. OH! And while we're on the subject of LocoRoco plushies...

We KNOW these exist, Sony. I took this photo at TGS, this year. Why you holding out on us, huh?