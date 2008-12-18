Patapon To be Released In 'Early 2009'

Enjoying Patapon 2, Japan? Bet you are. Game's been out there since last month, but as of yet, us Westerners have been kept in the dark. Least, we were until today.
We just got an email from Sony Australia, letting us know that the game will be released down here in "Early 2009". And if it's coming out here in early 2009, it'll be coming out in Europe in 2009. So even if it doesn't then come out in the US (hey, you never know, see: LocoRoco 2), you can import it.
