Paulina Bozek Looking To Multiplatform Social Gaming

SingStar director Paulina Bozek jumped ship from Sony to Atari/Infogrames back in September. What has she been up to?

At the Atari Live event in London, Bozek spoke about her involvement in setting up Atari London and the kind of social gaming she will be pursuing at the new studio now that she isn't tied to the PS3.

"I'm working on something brand new," said Bozek, "It's still very much in the social, mass-market space, that's the area that I'm very, very much interested in. And now cross-platform. Or potentially on any platform which could include PlayStation of course."

Bozek eyeing social games on all formats [GamesIndustry.biz]

