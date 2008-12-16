PC Sales Charts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Never let it be said PC gamers are a stupid lot. This is the first week we've been able to track Grand Theft Auto IV's performance across all three charts, and things could be...better.

The game's debut at bricks-n-mortar retail during the week ending December 6 saw it reach...seventh spot. Behind a Sims 2 expansion. This despite a surprisingly heft marketing campaign for the game (heck, there were posters all over my local mall for the re-release).

Goes to show, PC gamers are a savvy lot. You release a busted game, and they just won't buy it.

NPD Sales Charts November 30 - December 6 [via Shacknews]

1. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
2. Spore
3. The Sims 2 Deluxe
4. Call Of Duty: World At War
5. Fallout 3
6. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
7. Grand Theft Auto IV
8. Left 4 Dead
9. Far Cry 2
10. The Sims 2 Mansion & Garden Stuff

Steam Charts As Of December 15

1. Left 4 Dead
2. Team Fortress 2
3. Grand Theft Auto IV
4. Call of Duty: World at War
5. Fallout 3
6. CS: Source
7. The Orange Box
8. Defence Grid: The Awakening
9. World of Goo
10. Counter-Strike

Direct2Drive Charts As Of December 15

1. Grand Theft Auto IV
2. Fallout 3
3. Call of Duty: World at War
4. Red Alert 3
5. Kings Bounty: The Legend
6. Rome Total War
7. Neverwinter Nights 2: Storm of Zehir
8. Medieval Total War
9. Civilization IV
10. World of Goo

