PC Sales Charts

Never let it be said PC gamers are a stupid lot. This is the first week we've been able to track Grand Theft Auto IV's performance across all three charts, and things could be...better.
The game's debut at bricks-n-mortar retail during the week ending December 6 saw it reach...seventh spot. Behind a Sims 2 expansion. This despite a surprisingly heft marketing campaign for the game (heck, there were posters all over my local mall for the re-release).
Goes to show, PC gamers are a savvy lot. You release a busted game, and they just won't buy it.
NPD Sales Charts November 30 - December 6 [via Shacknews]
1. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
2. Spore
3. The Sims 2 Deluxe
4. Call Of Duty: World At War
5. Fallout 3
6. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
7. Grand Theft Auto IV
8. Left 4 Dead
9. Far Cry 2
10. The Sims 2 Mansion & Garden Stuff
Steam Charts As Of December 15
1. Left 4 Dead
2. Team Fortress 2
3. Grand Theft Auto IV
4. Call of Duty: World at War
5. Fallout 3
6. CS: Source
7. The Orange Box
8. Defence Grid: The Awakening
9. World of Goo
10. Counter-Strike
Direct2Drive Charts As Of December 15
1. Grand Theft Auto IV
2. Fallout 3
3. Call of Duty: World at War
4. Red Alert 3
5. Kings Bounty: The Legend
6. Rome Total War
7. Neverwinter Nights 2: Storm of Zehir
8. Medieval Total War
9. Civilization IV
10. World of Goo
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink