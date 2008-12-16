PC Sales Charts

Never let it be said PC gamers are a stupid lot. This is the first week we've been able to track Grand Theft Auto IV's performance across all three charts, and things could be...better.

The game's debut at bricks-n-mortar retail during the week ending December 6 saw it reach...seventh spot. Behind a Sims 2 expansion. This despite a surprisingly heft marketing campaign for the game (heck, there were posters all over my local mall for the re-release).

Goes to show, PC gamers are a savvy lot. You release a busted game, and they just won't buy it.

NPD Sales Charts November 30 - December 6 [via Shacknews]

1. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

2. Spore

3. The Sims 2 Deluxe

4. Call Of Duty: World At War

5. Fallout 3

6. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

7. Grand Theft Auto IV

8. Left 4 Dead

9. Far Cry 2

10. The Sims 2 Mansion & Garden Stuff

Steam Charts As Of December 15

1. Left 4 Dead

2. Team Fortress 2

3. Grand Theft Auto IV

4. Call of Duty: World at War

5. Fallout 3

6. CS: Source

7. The Orange Box

8. Defence Grid: The Awakening

9. World of Goo

10. Counter-Strike

Direct2Drive Charts As Of December 15

1. Grand Theft Auto IV

2. Fallout 3

3. Call of Duty: World at War

4. Red Alert 3

5. Kings Bounty: The Legend

6. Rome Total War

7. Neverwinter Nights 2: Storm of Zehir

8. Medieval Total War

9. Civilization IV

10. World of Goo