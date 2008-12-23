PC Sales Charts

Listen up. It's PC charts day. You kids know the drill. We list the charts of the three biggest PC sales avenues, you read them, then wonder who's stuck counting the money at Maxis.

The NPD charts, they're largely unchanged, but there's been a bit of movement on both downloadable charts, spurred by a number of holiday sales.

NPD Sales Charts December 7-13 [via Big Download]

1. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

2. Spore

3. Call Of Duty: World At War

4. Left 4 Dead

5. Fallout 3

6. The Sims 2 Deluxe

7. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

8. Bejeweled Twist

9. World of Warcraft Battle Chest

10. The Sims 2 Mansion and Garden Stuff

Steam Charts As Of December 23

1. Left 4 Dead

2. Stalker

3. GTA IV

4. Call of Duty: World at War

5. Fallout 3

6. Counter-Strike Source

7. The Orange Box

8. Team Fortress 2

9. Football Manager 2009

10. Counter-Strike

Direct2Drive Charts As Of December 23

1. Call of Duty: World at War

2. Fallout 3

3. GTA IV

4. Rome Total War

5. Mount & Blade

6. Civilization IV

7. Red Alert 3

8. Spore

9. Medieval Total War II

10. Rise of the Argonauts