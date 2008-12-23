The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

PC Sales Charts

Listen up. It's PC charts day. You kids know the drill. We list the charts of the three biggest PC sales avenues, you read them, then wonder who's stuck counting the money at Maxis.

The NPD charts, they're largely unchanged, but there's been a bit of movement on both downloadable charts, spurred by a number of holiday sales.

NPD Sales Charts December 7-13 [via Big Download]

1. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
2. Spore
3. Call Of Duty: World At War
4. Left 4 Dead
5. Fallout 3
6. The Sims 2 Deluxe
7. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
8. Bejeweled Twist
9. World of Warcraft Battle Chest
10. The Sims 2 Mansion and Garden Stuff

Steam Charts As Of December 23

1. Left 4 Dead
2. Stalker
3. GTA IV
4. Call of Duty: World at War
5. Fallout 3
6. Counter-Strike Source
7. The Orange Box
8. Team Fortress 2
9. Football Manager 2009
10. Counter-Strike

Direct2Drive Charts As Of December 23

1. Call of Duty: World at War
2. Fallout 3
3. GTA IV
4. Rome Total War
5. Mount & Blade
6. Civilization IV
7. Red Alert 3
8. Spore
9. Medieval Total War II
10. Rise of the Argonauts

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles