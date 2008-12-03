PC Sales Charts

What came out between now and the last time we checked the PC charts? Oh yeah. Lich King. If ever there was a week we'd have loved to have seen actual, hard sales figures, November 16-22 would be it.

If only so we could see the looks on the other game's faces.

NPD Sales Charts November 16-22 [via Shacknews]

1. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

2. Left 4 Dead

3. Call Of Duty: World At War

4. The Sims 2 Mansion & Garden Stuff

5. EverQuest II: The Shadow Odyssey

6. Spore

7. Fallout 3

8. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

9. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Collectors Ed

10. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

Steam Charts As Of December 2

1. Left 4 Dead

2. Call of Duty: World at War

3. Fallout 3

4. Counter-Strike Source

5. Football Manager 2009

6. Orange Box

7. Counter-Strike

8. Titan Quest Gold

9. Team Fortress 2

10. Far Cry 2

Direct2Drive Charts As Of December 2

1. Grand Theft Auto IV

2. Call of Duty: World at War

3. Fallout 3

4. Neverwinter Nights 2: Storm of Zehir

5. Red Alert 3

6. Mass Effect

7. Final Fantasy XI Vanadiel Collection

8. World in Conflict

9. Civilization IV

10. Sims 2 Double Deluxe