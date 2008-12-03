PC Sales Charts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

What came out between now and the last time we checked the PC charts? Oh yeah. Lich King. If ever there was a week we'd have loved to have seen actual, hard sales figures, November 16-22 would be it.

If only so we could see the looks on the other game's faces.

NPD Sales Charts November 16-22 [via Shacknews]

1. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
2. Left 4 Dead
3. Call Of Duty: World At War
4. The Sims 2 Mansion & Garden Stuff
5. EverQuest II: The Shadow Odyssey
6. Spore
7. Fallout 3
8. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
9. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Collectors Ed
10. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

Steam Charts As Of December 2

1. Left 4 Dead
2. Call of Duty: World at War
3. Fallout 3
4. Counter-Strike Source
5. Football Manager 2009
6. Orange Box
7. Counter-Strike
8. Titan Quest Gold
9. Team Fortress 2
10. Far Cry 2

Direct2Drive Charts As Of December 2

1. Grand Theft Auto IV
2. Call of Duty: World at War
3. Fallout 3
4. Neverwinter Nights 2: Storm of Zehir
5. Red Alert 3
6. Mass Effect
7. Final Fantasy XI Vanadiel Collection
8. World in Conflict
9. Civilization IV
10. Sims 2 Double Deluxe

Comments

  • Taylor Guest

    Wow, Red Alert 3 is not doing too hot.

    0

