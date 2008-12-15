Pearl Jam Album Gets The Rock Band DLC Treatment

Announced during last night's Spike VGAs, Pearl Jam's mega-successful, mega-purple debut album "Ten" is to be made available as downloadable content for Rock Band in March 2009.

Would have preferred "Vs." myself, but then, I work for Kotaku, not Harmonix. The release is obviously timed to help market the re-release of the album itself, also due for March 2009, but we'll shelve our cynicism in recognition this is one of the most popular and well-loved rock albums amongst people old enough to remember the Berlin Wall, but young enough to still have all their own teeth.