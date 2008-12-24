Penny Arcade Adventures Episode Two Straight Buggin' On PS3

If you picked up the PlayStation 3 version of Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two recently, buyer beware: folks further along than you are claiming their games-saves are being corrupted.

Reports from readers, as well as the PlayStation Forums and Penny Arcade forums, are pointing to games saved during the World's Fair segment of the episode as the most problematic. That problem? An inability to load your end-game save.

It appears that the Hothead Games team is already aware of the issue affecting the new Penny Arcade Adventures episode and is "looking into this." With the holidays mucking up the work schedule, we'd say it's probably best to take a holiday from your game progress and hold tight for a patch.