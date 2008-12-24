The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Penny Arcade Adventures Episode Two Straight Buggin' On PS3

If you picked up the PlayStation 3 version of Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two recently, buyer beware: folks further along than you are claiming their games-saves are being corrupted.

Reports from readers, as well as the PlayStation Forums and Penny Arcade forums, are pointing to games saved during the World's Fair segment of the episode as the most problematic. That problem? An inability to load your end-game save.

It appears that the Hothead Games team is already aware of the issue affecting the new Penny Arcade Adventures episode and is "looking into this." With the holidays mucking up the work schedule, we'd say it's probably best to take a holiday from your game progress and hold tight for a patch.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles