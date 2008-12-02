The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Personal Trainer: Cooking Review: Gotta Eat Them All

  • Ally Guest

    I got Personal Trainer: Cooking for Christmas, and I'm really liking it. As it turns out, if you go into the Settings menu from the main menu, you CAN actually select things you don't want to be included in your recipes. Select the Excluded Ingredients button from the Settings menu, and you can then select things you don't want to use. You can also set it to simply say whether a recipe has an ingredient you don't want or to simply not display those recipes (click the purple wrench from the Excluded Ingredients menu).

