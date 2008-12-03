Petroglyph Takes Strategy Online With Mytheon

Real-time strategy developer Petroglyph and True Games have just announced Mytheon, which promises to combine the best elements of action, strategy, and RPG gameplay into one massive online game.

Mytheon is an online game that lets players explore a fantasy universe based on real-world mythology, beginning with ancient Greece and expanding into other mythologies via planned expansions. The game will feature real-time combat, extensive PVP, and a collectible element in the form of Power Stones, which players can gather and customise to cast spells or summon minions. The game will be free to play, supported by micro-transactions.

And that's really as much as we know so far. The release goes on and on about how they are creating an entirely new genre, so I suppose being vague can't be helped. It's like trying to describe a flavour no one has tasted before. Hit the jump for the official release.

TRUE GAMES AND PETROGLYPH ANNOUNCE MYTHEON - AN INNOVATIVE NEW ONLINE ACTION STRATEGY GAME

Mytheon Breaks New Ground, Combining Action-Strategy and Role-Playing Into an Online Micro Transaction Game

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., (December 2, 2008) - True Games Interactive, an international multi-player online game publisher, in conjunction with renowned game developer, Petroglyph, today announced their new online action strategy game, Mytheon. Developed by the team best known for the award winning Star Wars: Empire At War and Universe at War real-time strategy games, Mytheon is Petroglyph's first online micro-transaction game. Several members of this prestigious developer also played a key role in creating the original Command and Conquer series while at Westwood Studios. Mytheon will launch in Fall 2009. For more information, and to register for news updates on the game, visit www.Mytheongame.com.

Mytheon is an online micro transaction game that uniquely combines the best elements of action, strategy and RPG game-play with a heavy emphasis on collectability and combat. This visually stunning title is set within a fantasy universe steeped in unique mythologies from across the globe. Players will first embark on a rousing journey through the extensive lore of ancient Greece; with ongoing expansions to follow that will delve into exotic mythologies from the far-flung corners of history. With real-time combat and extensive customisation features, Mytheon will offer infinite replayability through group, PVP and solo play as well as an integrated social networking feature set.

"There really isn't a game on the market today that someone could compare to Mytheon," said Jeff Lujan, Founder and Chairman of True Games Interactive. "The game truly creates an entirely new genre offering a combination of features that gamers would normally have to play several different games to get. There is no doubt it is an ambitious project, but Petroglyph has routinely delivered AAA quality, genre-defining games and Mytheon continues that pedigree."

In the game, players will collect and customise a vast assortment of "Power Stones" which are used to conjure devastating spells and summon faithful minions in climactic battles against monsters and other players. Mytheon will offer three distinct character classes, each specializing in a specific "Power Stone" type, such as summoning or healing.

"The passion and energy behind Mytheon has been tremendous at Petroglyph. This is exciting new territory for Petroglyph to explore" said Chuck Kroegel, CEO and General Manager of Petroglyph. "We are making a compelling and addictive new genre that will have you fully immersed and entertained. We couldn't have asked for a better partner than True Games to take this journey with us and I'm certain that together we'll deliver a long-lasting new franchise."

For additional details on Mytheon and for continuous updates on the game, please visit: http://www.Mytheongame.com