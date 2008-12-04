Phil Harrison Is 'Pretty Confident' Young Generation Won't Buy Physical Media

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

One day, Atari's Phil Harrison believes, physical game media will be no more. No more DVDs, CDs, and no more video games in plastic boxes. Phil's take: "There's a generation of kids being born today and probably already alive who I'm pretty confident will never buy a physical media product. They will never buy a DVD, they will never buy a CD, and they will never buy a game in a box."

This line of banter isn't new from Phil. Back in 2006, while still an exec at Sony, Harrison told Wired: "I'd be amazed if the PlayStation 4 has a physical disc drive." All arrows do point to a physical media-free future. And that's kind of sad, you know?

Harrison: New Generation Will Never Buy Physical Media [EDGE][Pic]

