Phil Harrison Is 'Pretty Confident' Young Generation Won't Buy Physical Media

One day, Atari's Phil Harrison believes, physical game media will be no more. No more DVDs, CDs, and no more video games in plastic boxes. Phil's take: "There's a generation of kids being born today and probably already alive who I'm pretty confident will never buy a physical media product. They will never buy a DVD, they will never buy a CD, and they will never buy a game in a box."

This line of banter isn't new from Phil. Back in 2006, while still an exec at Sony, Harrison told Wired: "I'd be amazed if the PlayStation 4 has a physical disc drive." All arrows do point to a physical media-free future. And that's kind of sad, you know?

Harrison: New Generation Will Never Buy Physical Media [EDGE][Pic]