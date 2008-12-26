Pin-Up Model Wishes You Happy Holidays

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Starting Christmas, model Akina Minami will be appearing in Metal Gear Online. Rather, her image will appear in an in-game pin-up mag.

The promotional item wishes players happy holidays from Kojima Productions and will be available until January 6. This isn't Akina's first rodeo with the Metal Gear publicity train. She appeared on Metal Gear Solid 4 posters and at MGS4 press events, among other things.

『メタルギア オンライン』にアッキーナ仕様のグラビア雑誌が期間限定で登場 [Famitsu]

