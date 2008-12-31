Pirate Baby's Energy Drink Commercial

Paul Robertson can do no wrong. As evidenced by his latest work, this commercial for Syke, an energy drink that may or may not be real. Way marketing is these days, its hard to tell.
[via Offworld]
