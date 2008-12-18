The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Pirates of the Caribbean Director Lands Rights To Second Life Film

Filmmakers and novelists have a long history of plucking stories out of newspapers and turning them into something wonderful, or not. But this one of those cases.

Gore "Pirates of the Caribbean" Verbinski has purchased the rights to a 2007 Wall Street Journal article by Alexandra Alter about a sordid Second Life love affair between a married man and his in-game wife. Yeah, I know, I've heard that one about a thousand times before too. This means he's working on a BioShock and a Second Life movie. My head is going to explode.

Apparently this whole "Second Life" thing is very new to Verbinksi, who will be directing the movie which is getting the script treatment by Steven Knight.

I can't wait until it comes out so I can not go see it.

Universal, Verbinski plan to role-play [Variety, thanks to the tipster whose name escapes me]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles