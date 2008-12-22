Pixel Hunt Hits Issue #5: It's Australian And It's Free

Pixel Hunt editor Dylan Burns flicked me a note to say the 5th issue of his 100% Australian and 100% free e-zine is now available for download. That's the cover up there: it's like a print magazine... but on the internet!

It's a good fun read, actually, and you should encourage them to make more by visiting their site, downloading the back issues, posting on the forum and - maybe, just maybe - making a donation to the Pixel Hunt cause.

Oh, and they've got their very first podcast up, too. It seems like everyone's got a podcast these days. Does Kotaku AU need one? Seriously, what do you think?