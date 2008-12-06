Playboy Hosts A Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party, Party

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

You know, it's videos like this that made me wish the Wii was out when I was still in uni. Playboy hosted a Rayman party at West Virgina University (one of the US' biggest party schools). Good choice, If I must say so. No, there's nothing suggestive about this video AT ALL.

I do remember one time in college, though, I went to bed real early in my dorm room. I woke up to knocking on my door later that night. Half awake, I open the door to find two cute girls from across the hall asking if I had any extra N64 controllers to play Mario Kart. I said "no" and closed my door. It wasn't until about 10 seconds later that I realised what I just did. *stupid, stupid, stupid*

