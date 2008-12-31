PlayStation 3 Owners Have A Thing For Pain

The latest episode of the official PlayStation internet program Pulse reveals the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Network for 2008, with popular people-flinger Pain taking the top spot.

Looks like developer Idol Minds touched a nerve, several organs, and some splintered bones with Pain, which debuted in late 2007 but kept slamming on throughout the year thanks to frequent updates and the sheer joy of hurting other people. Want to guess what the second most downloaded title was? You're probably wrong. High Velocity Bowling? Really guys? You wanted bowling that much? According to Pulse you did, even more so than Super Stardust HD, Warhawk, PixelJunk Monsters, and Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty.

I never would have guessed that in a million years. Check out the full list below, now that I've safely diffused any surprises that might have been in store.

Top PSN Titles For 2008

1. Pain

2. High Velocity Bowling

3. Super Stardust HD

4. PixelJunk Monsters

5. flow

6. Warhawk

7. Aquatopia

8. Tekken 5 Dark Resurrection

9. High Stakes Poker Edition

10. Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

