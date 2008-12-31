The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

PlayStation 3 To Xbox 360: I Want You Inside Me

Like the Xbox 360 library, but prefer the PlayStation 3's aesthetic and higher asking price? Why not put your 360 inside your PS3? "Because that would be stupid," you say? Please.

The so-called PS360 doesn't care about "logic" or "necessity," its only concern is that the guts of an Xbox 360 fit inside the sleek PlayStation 3 chassis and that they worked, albeit far less elegantly. And its creator is only concerned with the profits that can be made from selling this one of a kind mod on eBay.

The caveats? The PS3 power button doesn't work, requiring a push of the PS logo badge. Nor do wireless controllers, which may be a more serious concern if you plan on actually playing this thing.

A look at the gooey insides of this hybrid are here should you have the stomach for it.

PS360 Console! Working ONE OF A KIND! Xbox 360 Premium! [eBay via Gizmodo]

Comments

  • Whacka Guest

    Now I can finally play World at War on a PS3!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles