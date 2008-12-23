Playstation 3 Will Be 3D Ready In 2009?

Are you ready for 3D? Sony certainly is. According to one CEO, the Playstation 3 will be ready to display in 3D starting sometime in the New Year.

Neil Schneider, President and CEO of Meant to be Seen, the "world's first and only stereoscopic 3D certification and advocacy group," was told by Blitz Games Studios, the company creating and licensing the 3D engine, that Sony "fully intends" on using stereoscopic 3D for their games and blu-ray movies starting in 2009.

"The best part is console support will only need a bios upgrade to work," Schneider writes. "We are told that the ability to add this capability via bios may be unique to Sony PS3 versus the other console solutions."

I've been seeing a lot of 3D stuff creep up as of late, particularly in movies. When did this happen? Is anyone really excited by having to wear glasses when you watch anything on TV?

My only question is: When is 4D coming?

Companys Says Sony To Support 3D Gaming In 2009 (GI)