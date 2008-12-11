PlayStation Home Not Here... Yet

When Sony announced this morning that PlayStation Home would
launch go into "open beta" today, they forgot to mention exactly when today that would be.
So we asked Sony Australia and this is what they said:
...it's likely to be available later this afternoon/early evening for Australia.
There you go, if all goes according to plan, Home will be ready by the time you get home.
