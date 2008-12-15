Please Hammer, Don't Hurt Activision

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Know that, despite his advancing years, MC Hammer is down with your technology, kids. In particular, he's all up in this Twitter business, keeping in touch (oh, and leaking potential video game projects).

Posting yesterday, Hammer Twittered:

I got one day to recover ,then it's LA to Activision to get a glance of a top secrete project on Monday...Cannot wait !!!

Provided he meant secret, and not that Activision are planning on, well, secreting something on top of him (there's always the chance!), colour us intrigued.

Late-80's/Early-90's Rap Hero? With Hammer, Young MC, De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest? Run with this, Activision. We're interested.

MCHammer [Twitter, via Destructoid][Image]

