Prankster Takes Mario Kart to the Streets of France

Famed french prankster Remi Gaillard took to the road in a little cart recently to act out a real life (and potential death) version of Mario Kart.

In the video Gaillard can be seen tossing bananas under the tires of nearby cars and motorcycles. Gaillard also apparently tries to ditch some cops at one point. Funny stuff, and extra points for not losing any limbs.

Daily Motion [Via NoWhereElse]