The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Prince Of Persia Culturally Irresponsible

While many of us played through Ubisoft's latest Prince of Persia with nothing on the mind other than being entertained, the New York Time's Seth Schiesel calls out the game for willfully disregarding reality.

Schiesel does understand that Prince of Persia is a work of fantasy, set in a Persia that doesn't exist in our world, but questions whether the magical setting is enough to absolve the developers from accurately depicting aspects of Persian culture.

What are we to make of a "Prince of Persia" who talks and behaves like a 17-year-old American mall rat? A "Prince of Persia" with blue eyes, fully Anglicized facial features and what looks like a tan he picked up on spring break? Is it taking a video game too seriously to shrink in distaste from such characterizations? In fairness, the new Prince of Persia does not claim any historical or cultural authenticity; the game is set in a fantastic magical realm rather than in a rendition of any real place. But does that absolve the game of any responsibility?

I can certainly see the point he is making. The same sort of point could be made for television shows and movies. Before I moved to Georgia in the mid-80's, my entire notion of what it is to live in Georgia was based off of The Dukes of Hazzard - the only cultural reference I had available to me at the time. I was certainly surprised. As surprised as any Westerner would be going to Persia expecting to see English faces and hear English voices.

Now I am mature and intelligent enough to know the difference, but that certainly wasn't always the case.

Prince of Persia is a great game, but simply being a video game is no longer sufficient to earn a pass from being held to account for shaping the perceptions and attitudes of its players. Not anymore.

Even Escapist Fare Can't Escape Some Real-World Questions [New York Times via Evil Avatar]

Comments

  • andye @andy

    There ARE blue eyed blonde Persians. Maybe the author of the article is the one making racist assumptions.

    0
  • Chris Guest

    "But does that absolve the game of any responsibility?"

    Yes.

    0
  • Beacham Guest

    Wait guys, I completely see his point. I was just playing Dragonball Z: Burst Limit, which has Japanese characters with green eyes and blond hair who fly around and blow stuff up with their hands. I think it's pretty irresponsible for a game developer to make a game like that. What if I went to Japan, expecting to see people flying around and blowing stuff up? I think that's a pretty reasonable assumption to make, seeing as I just played it in a video game.

    0
  • Pirateguybrush Guest

    Honestly those elements about PoP annoyed the hell out of me. I'd like a little more authenticity. Not in the "magical shadow monsters? please." sense, but I find my immersion being rudely slapped every time I listen to the prince.

    0
  • adrian97c Guest

    I agree, he should of at least had a slight iranian accent.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles