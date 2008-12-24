Prince Of Persia Producer Feels His Game Is Risky, Underappreciated

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Ubisoft's Ben Mattes could stand to have a few more "virtual pats on the back," guys. The producer of the new Prince of Persia, while happy with his new title, felt it wasn't sufficiently lauded.

Mattes tells IGN that the Ubisoft Montreal team took complaints about a lack of innovation and "taking risks" to heart. And no one seemed to care.

"What surprises me is how little these high level risks seem to be noticed and appreciated as attempts to shake up the industry and push things forward," Mattes said. "Perhaps I'm an idealist, but I think perhaps I was expecting a few more virtual pats-on-the-back for our attempts to do something new."

The PoP producer doesn't think that Ubisoft's the only one suffering from trying to listen to detractors of game design homogenisation. He namechecks the competition, specifically the under-purchased Dead Space and Mirror's Edge, as some of this year's risk takers.

Perhaps some out of the box thinking about release dates is in order a little higher up the chain.

Prince of Persia Afterthoughts [IGN]

  • Jose Guest

    Underappreciated? I think the ratings show it was well received. WTF? I'm not a big PoP fan, but I can appreciate a good game. I think once developers EXPECT a game to be lauded, then the whole reason they created a game gets tossed away. They should create because they love it, and appreciate the kudos they get. What a baby.

  • kell @Kell

    Firstly, congratulations to everyone involved in POP for taking some risks, trying something different, and going against the grain. Well done! We need more games that do that.

    Secondly, I think he is being a bit idealistic, and maybe even a little generous with himself. Most games don't get any pats on the back, and most gamers only make the effort to complain. However, and this is without having played the game, it really doesn't look like that many risks were taken. Just as with Dead Space and Mirror's Edge, they're gameplay tweaks on an established format. Try something completely different, like a doll-house life simulator, or a first person puzzle game - something that fills a creative niche for gamers tired of the same re-treads - then i'll be the first to buy it and say thank you very much.

  • Bjorn Guest

    I enjoy the game quite a bit during the platform bits, but honestly the game has a horrible combat system that makes me want to not bother playing it anymore. It's just frustrating and keeps me from the part of the game I actually enjoy. They really should have designed it so you could skip the combat parts altogether if you wanted; it adds nothing to the game, and just feels tacked on and poorly designed. It's like a big ugly zit on a supermodel.

  • Avs Guest

    Its kind of obvious this game developer is a douche, and that his game is bland and boring regardless of the "risks". Its like saying, oh I jumped off a cliff, give me some street creds, when everyone else is standing there looking at him like he's an idiot for jumping off the cliff.

  • Deek Guest

    "What surprises me is how little these high level risks seem to be noticed and appreciated as attempts to shake up the industry and push things forward," Mattes said. "Perhaps I'm an idealist, but I think perhaps I was expecting a few more virtual pats-on-the-back for our attempts to do something new."

    The problem, Ben, is that you didn't "shake" the industry or "push things forward". Instead, you regressed game design back a few steps by riding the back of a successful series instead of creating your own game. The protagonist is a complete douche who can never die, Elika is unlikable for having a cookie cutter personality, the plot was something an angst laden teen would write for fanfic, and the dialogues are forced to the point where i stopped pressing the "talk" button that would enable the two to drivel nonsense that showed off their personalities like a unicycle riding clown who's oblivious to circus tent burning down all around him. I have no idea what "risk" you are talking about, unless you mean the risk of making a bad game under a good name, in which case yes you took a high risk and fell short of winning.

  • James Simpson Guest

    This new Prince of Persia is NOT a game. It is an interactive art gallery. Nothing more. If the 2 main characters (and damn-near ONLY characters) were invisible, gamers would have essentially the same experience simply scrolling through the levels with their controller, enjoying the visuals as they go along.

    This game is a perfect example of what is wrong with game development in the era of next-generation consoles/gaming. Massive amounts of time and money spent on graphics at the expense of GAMEPLAY. The gameplay in this game is damn-near criminal. The developers of this game should not be rewarded, critically or financially.

