Professor Layton Gets Japanese Sales Chart Tenure

Level 5's newest portable puzzle-venture retains the top spot on the charts this week, with Professor Layton fending off the Dragon Ball Z crew — and everyone else. Even the Japanese release of Fallout 3.

Bethesda Softworks' post-apocalytpic role-playing game did land in the top ten, though, along with the highly rated-by-Famitsu 428: Fuusa Sareta Shibuya de for the Wii. That's about as exciting as the week got, sadly. But, hey, Pokémon Platinum crossed the two million sold mark and Wii Music is still holding on! You go, Wii Music.

The top thirty best-sellers in Japan from Dec. 1 to 7 follow.

01. Professor Layton and The Final Time Journey (DS) - 87,000 / 434,000

02. Dragon Ball Z: Infinite World (PS2) - 76,000 / NEW

03. Animal Crossing: City Folk (Wii) - 76,000 / 489,000

04. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS) - 60,000 / 535,000

05. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2009 (PS3) - 42,000 / 211,000

06. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS) - 38,000 / 279,000

07. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 37,000 / 2,009,000

08. 428: Fuusa Sareta Shibuya de (Wii) - 34,000 / NEW

09. Fallout 3 (Xbox 360) - 31,000 / NEW

10. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 30,000 / 1,244,000

11. Chrono Trigger DS (DS)

12. Wii Fit (Wii)

13. Kenka Banchou 3: Zenkoku Seiha (PSP)

14. Mobile Suit Gundam: Gundam vs. Gundam (PSP)

15. Musou Orochi: Maou Sairin (PSP)

16. Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 (PS2)

17. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III (PS3)

18. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

19. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters GX: Tag Force 3 (PSP)

20. Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 (PS3)

21. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP the Best) (PSP)

22. Tamagotchi Kira Kira Omisecchi (DS)

23. Tongari Boushi to Mahou no 365 Nichi (DS)

24. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)

25. Hisshou Pachinko*Pachi-Slot Kouryaku Series DS Vol. 3: Shinseiki Evangelion - Yakusoku no Toki (DS)

26. Saka-Tsuku DS: Touch and Direct (DS)

27. Patapon 2: Don-Chaka (PSP)

28. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! DS: Mafia Daishuugou Bongole Festival (DS)

29. Wii Sports (Wii)

30. Wii Music (Wii)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]