Professor Layton Schools The Competition In Japan

Level 5's third puzzle-filled Professor Layton adventure for the Nintendo DS tops the Media Create charts this week, fending off a strong PlayStation 3 newcomer with almost 350,000 copies sold to Japanese gamers.

With more than double the sales of Konami's World Soccer Winning Eleven 2009 for the PS3, Professor Layton and The Final Time Journey begins its own journey to another DS best seller. Last week's software champ, Animal Crossing: City Folk, tumbles to third place as four new PSP debuts enter the top ten. We wave goodbye to Grand Theft Auto IV and see both Wii Music and Wii Sports teetering on the brink of slipping out of top thirty focus.

For the best selling software in Japan, from Nov. 24 to 30, read on, you crazy diamond.

01. Professor Layton and The Final Time Journey (DS) - 347,000 / NEW

02. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2009 (PS3) - 168,000 / NEW

03. Animal Crossing: City Folk (Wii) - 109,000 / 414,000

04. Chrono Trigger DS (DS) - 80,000 / 351,000

05. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters GX: Tag Force 3 (PSP) - 64,000 / NEW

06. Mobile Suit Gundam: Gundam vs. Gundam (PSP) - 57,000 / 323,000

07. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS) - 56,000 / 475,000

08. Kenka Banchou 3: Zenkoku Seiha (PSP) - 54,000 / NEW

09. Musou Orochi: Maou Sairin (PSP) - 46,000 / NEW

10. Higurashi Daybreak Portable (PSP) - 33,000 / NEW

11. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS)

12. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS)

13. Pokémon Platinum (DS)

14. Higurashi no Naku Koro Volume 2 (DS)

15. Saka-Tsuku DS: Touch and Direct (DS)

16. Tamagotchi Kira Kira Omisecchi (DS)

17. Wii Fit (Wii)

18. Patapon 2: Don-Chaka (PSP)

19. Rune Factory Frontier (Wii)

20. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III (PS3)

21. Naruto Shippuuden: Gekitou Ninja Taisen EX 3 (Wii)

22. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

23. The Last Remnant (Xbox 360)

24. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP the Best) (PSP)

25. Tongari Boushi to Mahou no 365 Nichi (DS)

26. Eiyuu Densetsu: Sora no Kiseki Set (PSP)

27. Wii Music (Wii)

28. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)

29. Way of the Samurai 3 (PS3)

30. Wii Sports (Wii)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]