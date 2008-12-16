PS2 Backwards Compatibility Comes To The PS3 Via SingStar

The fact that a lot of PS3 owners own PS3s that can't play PS2 games sucks. Stupid move on Sony's part. But if the only PS2 game you wanted to play was Singstar, read on!

First announced earlier this year, Sony Europe have announced that the title update allowing SingStar PS3 users to "hot swap" their PS2 SingStar discs is ready for download. In other words, even if you own a PS3 that doesn't support backwards-compatibility, you'll be able to use your PS2 SingStars on your PS3 provided you boot up the PS3 version first.

Great for PS2 owners with a big SingStar library looking to upgrade to a PS3, but what about the rest of us? We're intrigued by this patch. If Sony can come up with a patch that lets one PS2 game run (even in a limited capacity) on a PS3 that doesn't otherwise support backwards compatibility, why can't the same be done for more PS2 games?

