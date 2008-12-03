PS2 Gets SNK Love Next Year With King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match

Hey, PS2, who still loves ya, baby? SNK does! The Osaka-based developer is releasing The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match next February. It's a remake of KoF 2002.
Featuring 66 playable fighters, the game gets newly tweaked and polished menus and victory scenes as well as a new character called Nameless, who is the replacement for K9999. The game will be on sale February 26, 2009 in Japan for ¥5,040 ($83.80).
