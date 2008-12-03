The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

PS2 Gets SNK Love Next Year With King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match

Hey, PS2, who still loves ya, baby? SNK does! The Osaka-based developer is releasing The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match next February. It's a remake of KoF 2002.

Featuring 66 playable fighters, the game gets newly tweaked and polished menus and victory scenes as well as a new character called Nameless, who is the replacement for K9999. The game will be on sale February 26, 2009 in Japan for ¥5,040 ($83.80).

SNKプレイモア、ネオジオ版「KOF2002」のパワーアップ版が登場 [Game Watch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles