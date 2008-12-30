PS3 101: Ripping And Playing Music

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Sony ushers in a whole new batch of PlayStation 3 owners this holiday season with a series of videos showing how to get the most out of your shiny new console.

The first video went up Friday, showing owners how to create their own photo slideshow on the PlayStation 3, something I've never really futzed around with outside of slipping in a memory card and watching the pictures fly by. Today's vid details how to rip music from your CDs (remember music CDs?) and create your own custom playlists. Again, not something I've generally messed about with, seeing as all of my music is on my Zune and iPod Touch, so when I want a custom playlist I just plug one of them directly into my surround sound system.

Pretty basic stuff for you advanced users out there, but terribly handy for those just dipping their feet into the PS3 pool.

