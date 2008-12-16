The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

PSP2 Games Already In Development, PSP-4000 Due In 2009

According to "publisher sources", Eurogamer are reporting that games for a true successor to the PlayStation Portable - a PSP2, if you will - are already in development.

If correct, this means Sony's second handheld console is, what...a year away? Two at the most? Sounds about right, when you consider the original PSP launched in 2004. Five-to-six years is a healthy lifespan for a handheld.

Still, that's all pie-in-the-sky stuff at the moment. It's for the distant future. Closer to the present is news that, in the meantime, Sony plans another iteration of the current PSP, the PSP-4000. Due for release in late 2009, no other details were mentioned, though with a new PSP on the horizon any changes would surely be minor ones.

PSP-4000 in 2009, PSP2 later [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles