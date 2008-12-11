PSP Military M65 Jacket Made For The Sony Army

Believe it or not, that's a PlayStation Portable jacket you're looking at, knocked up in the classic M-65 military style, all the rage with the streetwear wearing kids these days. How can you get one?

Oh, you can't. Not unless you're going to the Asia Game Show 2008 in Hong Kong this month. Even then, it's not for sale, just so you can covet it further. According to Hypebeast, it's only available via a special drawing. And on top of that, you're really just getting some PSP embroidery.

We'd say try your luck with Triumvir's Street Fighter-inspired M-65 or visit your local surplus store for your kicks.

CLOT x PSP Military M65 Jacket [Hypebeast]