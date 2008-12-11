The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

PSP Military M65 Jacket Made For The Sony Army

Believe it or not, that's a PlayStation Portable jacket you're looking at, knocked up in the classic M-65 military style, all the rage with the streetwear wearing kids these days. How can you get one?

Oh, you can't. Not unless you're going to the Asia Game Show 2008 in Hong Kong this month. Even then, it's not for sale, just so you can covet it further. According to Hypebeast, it's only available via a special drawing. And on top of that, you're really just getting some PSP embroidery.

We'd say try your luck with Triumvir's Street Fighter-inspired M-65 or visit your local surplus store for your kicks.

CLOT x PSP Military M65 Jacket [Hypebeast]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles